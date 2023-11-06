WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said on Monday that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has impacts in the U.S.

“I think we face a real crisis in this country, bigger, wider than I’ve ever seen in my lifetime,” he said. “Not just of anti-Jewish, but also anti-Muslim, and anti-Black, kind of violent extremism.”

Since Oct. 7, about 1,400 people have died in Israel from Hamas’ attacks, including Americans. The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s retaliatory attacks on Gaza have reached more than 10,000.

Last week on X, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) wrote that Israel “has a right and an obligation” to defend its citizens from Hamas’ attacks, the current number of Palestinian casualties is “unacceptable and unsustainable.”