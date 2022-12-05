WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is calling on Amazon to stop fake reviews on its site, according to a letter published by the Democrat on Monday.

“With the holiday season coming up, consumers rely on reviews of products in order to make informed purchases,” Blumenthal wrote. “Therefore, it is crucial that reviews of products are accurate and honest. While Amazon has taken some steps to curb these false reviews, it is abundantly clear that the company is not doing enough to end this dishonest practice that harms consumers. The practice of leaving false or misleading reviews has been common on Amazon for a number of years. However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased reliance on ecommerce as opposed to in-person retail, the practice has become ever more rampant.”

Citing Fakespot, Blumenthal claims that 42% of Amazon reviews are fake. Some are written by bots in order to boost a rating. Others are given cash or a free gift if they write a positive review.

The issue is a “grave concern,” Blumenthal wrote. An increase of even a star on a review, he said, can increase sales by 26%.

Blumenthal asks for Amazon to increase efforts to spot scam reviewers, hold sellers accountable by suspending their product pages or seller accounts, let customers know about the risk of fake reviews and create a way for customers to report if they’ve received an offer to write a positive review in exchange for payment.