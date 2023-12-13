WASHINGTON (WTNH) — A recall of 2 million Tesla vehicles on Wednesday “is critically needed,” but “egregiously overdue,” according to Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

Blumenthal, who has been critical of the automaker’s claims in the past, released a joint statement on the recall with Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.).

“This recall is critically needed to make Tesla’s cars safer, but it is egregiously overdue,” the written statement reads. “We have long sounded alarms about Tesla exaggerating the true capabilities of Autopilot and other flawed features. We urge NHTSA to continue its investigations to spur necessary recalls, and Tesla to stop misleading drivers and putting the public in great danger.”

The recall is due to a defective system that is supposed to make sure that drivers are paying attention while using Tesla vehicles’ autopilot feature. Tesla plans to send out a software update to fix the problems.

A two-year investigation has looked into crashes that have happened while drivers were using autopilot.