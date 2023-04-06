HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal sent a letter to a Narcan manufacturer on Thursday, urging them to not increase the price of the opioid overdose-reversal drug.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the over-the-counter sale of Narcan last week. Blumenthal’s letter, sent to Emergent BioSolutions, now asks for a decrease in the sale price to make it accessible for people who don’t have insurance.

Two doses can cost up to $120. Blumenthal said that 20% of people with an opioid use disorder don’t have insurance.

“With FDA approval of your company’s OTC Narcan medication, you and Emergent BioSolutions have the opportunity to save an untold number of lives,” he wrote. “You have the ability to keep families whole, protect the public, and help put an end to the scourge of opioid addiction.”