WASHINGTON (WTNH) — A new piece of legislation introduced by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) would require an investigation into the impact of the military’s history of discriminatory practices toward LGBTQ service members and veterans.

The bill would create a commission to try and understand the harm caused by “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and the ban on transgender people serving in the military, along with other policies.

“The discrimination against them was severe and ongoing,” Blumenthal said. “They were forced to hide their sexual orientation, or they were prevented from joining the military, and often they were discharged with bad paper — the colloquial for less than honorable discharge — which meant they had no access to VA health care, many jobs, educational assistance with college tuition. A variety of benefits that they deserved.”

He said the recommendations will create basic equity and fairness for LGBTQ service members and veterans.