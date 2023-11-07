WASHINGTON (WTNH) — A proposed law introduced by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on Tuesday would add regulations on ammunition sales, a move he said is “critical to ending the gun violence epidemic.”

“Ammunition sales should be subject to the same legal requirements as firearm sales, including rigorous background checks,” the senator said in a written announcement. “This commonsense measure will save lives by cracking down on illegal trafficking of ammunition and making sure it stays out of the hands of dangerous people.”

The Ammunition Modernization and Monitoring Oversight (AMMO) Act was introduced alongside Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla).

If signed into law, the AMMO Act would require businesses that sell ammo to have the same federal license as gun dealers. The potential law would also require background checks on customers who buy ammo, extend existing straw purchase bans on firearms to ammo and require data sharing on ammunition sales.

Customers would be capped at buying 100 rounds of .50 caliber ammo, and 1,000 rounds per five days for other types of ammunition.