Conn. (WTNH) — A year after a nationwide baby formula shortage sent parents scrambling, there are still more calls for changes.

Senator Richard Blumenthal wants more industry oversight by the FDA.

Senator Blumenthal will arrive to the Diaper Bank of Connecticut on Monday, May 1, to call for more funding, so the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can hopefully prevent another shortage.

It was just about a year ago that baby formula seemed to disappear from grocery store shelves. Supply chain issues and a recall by one major manufacturer created a scary situation for many new parents.

Stores started limiting purchases. Even so, more than 40% of stores said they were out of stock.

Congress passed the Baby Formula Act of 2022. It gave the United States Department of Agriculture permanent authority to respond to disruptions in the baby formula supply.

Baby formula is back in stores now, but Senator Blumenthal is still calling for $20 million in additional funding for the FDA to support infant health programs and oversight of the baby formula industry.

The FDA is also calling for diversification in the industry, so contamination at one plant does not affect other plants in the country.

Even though numbers show formula stock rates are back to pre-shortage levels, more and more parents every day are still signing up for websites that monitor formula supplies.