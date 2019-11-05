Senator Blumenthal leads legislation to reduce energy costs

(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal claims that people who use natural gas in Connecticut are being overcharged.

At a news conference in Hartford Tuesday morning, he says consumers are being overcharged because of loopholes in federal energy laws.

Blumenthal says he and North Carolina Republican Senator Richard Burr are introducing a bill to close those loopholes, and make it possible for gas users to get refunds.

Blumenthal says, “If you use natural gas you’re being overcharged unless this legislation is passed. That’s why I will fight for these pipelines to be held accountable for refunds for overcharging. Literally millions of dollars out of consumers pockets right here in Connecticut.”

Blumenthal claims the pipelines have been overcharging local customers for decades.