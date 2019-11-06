Senator Blumenthal introduces bill to prevent natural gas companies from overcharging customers, issue refunds

(WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal is pushing a bill that could put some money in your wallet.

The bill would close loopholes that Blumenthal says let natural gas companies overcharge customers. The bill would also make the companies give out refunds.

Blumenthal says natural gas customers in Connecticut could be owed millions.

“If you use natural gas, you’re being overcharged unless this legislation is passed. That’s why I will fight for these pipelines to be held accountable for refunds for overcharging. Literally millions of dollars out of consumers pockets right here in Connecticut.”

Blumenthal claims the pipelines have been overcharging local customers for decades.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.