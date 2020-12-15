Senator Blumenthal seeks VA facility probe amid whistleblower claims

(AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal has called for an investigation by the Veterans’ Administration Office of the Inspector General into alleged unsafe working conditions at the West Haven VA hospital.

That’s where two workers were killed last month by the rapid release of hot water vapor during maintenance work on the steam system.

The Democrat said Tuesday he received 75 pages of documents from two whistleblowers which include evidence that safety complaints by workers, including a VA maintenance worker killed in the Nov. 13 accident, were dismissed or ignored.

RELATED: State Police identify victims killed in ‘pressure event’ that led to super-heated water vapor on West Haven VA campus

A message was left seeking comment with VA Connecticut Healthcare System.