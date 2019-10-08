Senator Blumenthal to demand regulation on CBD

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will ask the Food and Drug Administration to regulate the ingredient found in cannabis known as Cannabidiol, or CBD.

Blumenthal says untested products can potentially put people at risk and is demanding the FDA to design and put in place proper safety regulations for CBD.

He plans to speak Tuesday morning in Hartford at 11 a.m.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.