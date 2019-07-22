Breaking News
Senator Blumenthal to discuss experience visiting detention center on southern border

Connecticut

(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal plans to share his experiences on Monday in the wake of his recent visits to detention facilities on the southern border.

Sen. Blumenthal traveled to the detention center in McCallen, Texas last Friday. They got a first hand look at the conditions there.

Blumenthal plans to discuss what he saw in Hartford at 1 p.m.

