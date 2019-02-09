Connecticut

Senator: Chairman of Mohegan Tribal Council resigns

Posted: Feb 09, 2019 04:55 PM EST

Updated: Feb 09, 2019 04:55 PM EST

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut state senator says Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman Kevin Brown has submitted his resignation citing undisclosed personal reasons.

Democratic Sprague Sen. Cathy Osten told The Day newspaper Saturday that the tribe sent her an email informing her that Brown has resigned but will remain on the nine-member tribal council, which oversees tribal government and gambling operations including the Mohegan Sun casino in southeastern Connecticut.

Messages seeking comment were left with Brown and Mohegan Sun officials.

It's not clear who will succeed Brown. The council vice chairman is James Gessner Jr.

Brown made no mention of resigning during a conference call with investors and gambling industry analysts Thursday.

