Senator Murphy to visit Meriden, Hartford to discuss diversity in school, relief efforts in Puerto Rico

(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Chris Murphy will visit two Connecticut cities to discuss diversity and his recent trip to Puerto Rico on Monday.

Murphy is set to visit Orville H. Platt High School in Meriden and the Women’s Empowerment Center in Hartford.

He will hold roundtable discussions on the value of diversity in school and he will also give an update on relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

