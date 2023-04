HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal suffered a broken femur at the UConn men’s basketball victory parade in Hartford on Saturday.

Another parade goer fell on Blumenthal from behind, causing the injury.

Blumenthal will undergo surgery on Sunday and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Kathleen McWilliams, a spokesperson for Blumenthal.