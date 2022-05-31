HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) are calling for action on gun safety legislature following the tragic mass school shooting in Texas.

Murphy and Blumenthal are set to hold a press conference at the State Capitol with gun violence prevention advocates including Mark Barden of Sandy Hook Promise, Po Murray of Newtown Action Alliance, Rev. Henry Brown of Mothers United Against Violence, Jeremy Stein of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, Cindy Carlson of Moms Demand Action, and Kristin Song of the Ethan Miller Song Foundation.

Both senators have been actively outspoken regarding stricter gun legislation following the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas earlier this month that left 19 children and two teachers dead after an 18-year-old entered the school with an assault rifle.

“Our heart is breaking for these families. Every ounce of love and thoughts and prayers we can send, we are sending,” Murphy said during an impassioned speech to Congress. “But I’m here on this floor to beg to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues. Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely.”