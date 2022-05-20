HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) will call on the Senate to pass new legislation in wake of the recent tragic hate crimes in Buffalo and Laguna Woods.

The pair of senators will hold a press conference in Hartford on Friday at the Capitol, joined by the ADL and NAACP, to urge the Senate to pass the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022. The legislation will require federal law enforcement agencies to regularly assess and address the threat posed by white supremacists and other violent domestic extremists.

