Sergeant involved in 2019 DUI crash resigns from CT State Police

Conn. (WTNH) — A State Police sergeant has resigned six months after entering a plea deal in an off-duty drunk driving crash.

Back in 2019, Sergeant John McDonald was at a retirement party at a brewery in Oxford and got into a crash that left a mother and her daughter injured.

As part of the plea deal set in May, McDonald avoided jail time and entered the state’s alcohol education program, which erased that drunk driving charge.

McDonald had been on administrative duty while State Police conducted an internal affairs investigation. He submitted his resignation letter Thursday.