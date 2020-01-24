Sergeant probed for alleged messages with teenage girl

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut police sergeant is under investigation for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to an underage girl.

The Coventry Police Department has confirmed Sgt. Michael Hicks was placed on leave in October and is under an internal investigation for a complaint that was filed in September.

The now 23-year-old tells NBC Connecticut she made the complaint one day after she found the Facebook conversations between her and Hicks. State police had launched a criminal investigation into the allegations but that case is now closed without filing any charges.

Officials say Hicks will remain on leave until the probe is finished.