Serial armed robber gets 21 years in prison

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to committing a series of violent armed robberies during which two people were shot has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Jachim Brown, of Bridgeport was also sentenced Monday to three years of probation. The robberies occurred between September and November 2017 and included making off with nearly $2,500 at a bar, authorities said. Brown pleaded guilty in May to multiple charges.

His half-brother and accomplice in four robberies, Eric Chambers, has also been convicted to related charges and awaits sentencing.