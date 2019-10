BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some unexpected visitors Thursday at Stony Creek Brewery in Branford. Service dogs were there for a fundraiser.

The event benefited the “Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities” non-profit. E-CAD trains each dog to help individuals with disabilities perform everyday tasks.

E-CAD also trains service dogs to be paired with combat veterans to help them regain their independence.

You can learn more about the organization on their website.