Settlement reached in ACLU federal lawsuit seeking protection from COVID for CT inmates

Conn. (WTNH) — A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit seeking to protect inmates from COVID-19.

The American Civil Liberties Union has been fighting to keep Connecticut inmates safe from the coronavirus since the pandemic began. The organization filed suit against Governor Ned Lamont April 21, 2020.

As of June 7, at least seven CT inmates have died of COVID-19.

The agreement requires the Department of Corrections to prioritize elderly and medically-vulnerable people for release programs, provide certain hygiene, and sanitation practices, and institute other human rights requirements.

Under the agreement, the DOC is required to:

Identify people age 65 and above and people at a medical risk scale of 4 or 5 and fast-track those people for consideration for release;

Stop imposing punitive measures such as loss of housing status, program access, work assignments, or phone privileges because someone has tested positive or is presumed positive for COVID-19;

Provide regular access to showers with running water, including for people who have tested positive or are presumed positive;

Institute and follow a system-wide cleaning schedule;

Distribute antiseptic cleaning supplies for people to be able to clean their areas if they wish to;

Provide people with disinfectant to wipe down phones between uses;

Test all people who are incarcerated, dependent on individualized informed consent;

Ensure people have at least two free bars of soap at all times;

Ensure people have at least two clean and functional masks at all times;

Follow additional requirements.

Under the agreement, a five-member panel of experts will be responsible for reviewing the DOC’s ongoing response to COVID-19 and making continual recommendations to the parties accordingly.

The settlement is pending approval from a federal judge.

In response to the settlement, Governor Ned Lamont, Attorney General William Tong, and Department of Correction Commissioner Rollin Cook released the following statements:

Governor Lamont said, “This settlement affirms the approach that the Department of Correction has been taking since the beginning of this pandemic. The department will continue to act in this responsible manner as identified by the court and by this settlement.”

Attorney General Tong said, “We are pleased the parties were able to work together to resolve these difficult issues collaboratively and with the best interests of all involved.”

Commissioner Cook said, “I am pleased about the agreement. Both parties came to the table with a mutual interest in codifying practices that best protect people who are incarcerated and the dedicated employees that care for them. Unity and collaboration will always prevail. Today is an example of that. This has been an unprecedented time in our country and I am most proud of how our staff and leaders have selflessly performed their essential duties to ensure the health and safety of those entrusted to our care. Their courageous efforts have saved lives and positively impacted our entire community. In fact, I believe Connecticut will be viewed as the balanced, compassionate, and collaborative example to follow during such crisis in the future.”

A copy of the agreement is available online .