Seven narcotics K-9 teams graduate from Connecticut State Police training

The 209th Narcotics K-9 team graduating class gathered at Connecticut State Police on January 24, 2020. (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

(WTNH) — A new class of K-9 teams specializing in narcotics investigations celebrated their graduation with Connecticut State Police Friday morning.

K-9s Hepburn, Dani, Gerry, Kodi, Judge, Mikey, Rex, and their human handlers, underwent six weeks of training with State Police K-9 instructors.

The K-9s and handlers are now ready to operate in their departments as a team; they are headed to local police departments, State Police, and the Department of Correction.

This is the 209th Narcotics K-9 Class to graduate under the direction of Connecticut State Police.

