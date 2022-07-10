NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several state parks in Connecticut have closed Sunday due to their parking lots reaching full capacity.

See the full list of closures below:

  • Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
  • Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
  • Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
  • Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) in Haddam
  • Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
  • Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
  • Silver Sands State Park in Milford
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

News 8 will update this story as additional closures come in.