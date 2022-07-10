NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several state parks in Connecticut have closed Sunday due to their parking lots reaching full capacity.

See the full list of closures below:

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) in Haddam

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Silver Sands State Park in Milford

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

