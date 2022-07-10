NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several state parks in Connecticut have closed Sunday due to their parking lots reaching full capacity.
See the full list of closures below:
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
- Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) in Haddam
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Silver Sands State Park in Milford
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
News 8 will update this story as additional closures come in.