Several mosquitoes across state test positive for West Nile, EEE

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) in New Haven has released mosquito trapping and testing results for West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) for the week of August 19th.
CAES said the following towns have had one mosquito test positive for West Nile Virus this week:
- Chester, Cockaponset State Forest
- East Haven, Kenneth Street (One mosquito August 8th, one August 13th)
- Greenwich, Civic Center
- Groton, U.S. Naval Base
- Manchester, Oak Grove Street
- New Haven, Beaver Pond Park
- North Haven, Quinnipiac River Park
- North Stonington, Pawcatuck River
- South Windsor, Burgess Road
- Stamford, Intervale Road
- West Haven, Thill Street
- Wethersfield, Goff Road
Cedar Swamp on Route 80 in Madison had one mosquito test positive for EEE, as well as three mosquitoes from Mt. Misery in Voluntown.
None of the trapped mosquitoes tested positive for Jamestown Canyon this week.
No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported so far this year.
This week, the CAES tested over 18,000 mosquitoes across the state. They have tested over 188,000 mosquitoes this year to date.