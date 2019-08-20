Several mosquitoes across state test positive for West Nile, EEE

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, an Aedes aegypti mosquito is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. A New Jersey doctor said a woman from Honduras with the Zika virus gave birth to a baby on May 31, 2016, that appears to be affected by […]

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) in New Haven has released mosquito trapping and testing results for West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) for the week of August 19th.

CAES said the following towns have had one mosquito test positive for West Nile Virus this week:

Chester, Cockaponset State Forest

East Haven, Kenneth Street (One mosquito August 8th, one August 13th)

Greenwich, Civic Center

Groton, U.S. Naval Base

Manchester, Oak Grove Street

New Haven, Beaver Pond Park

North Haven, Quinnipiac River Park

North Stonington, Pawcatuck River

South Windsor, Burgess Road

Stamford, Intervale Road

West Haven, Thill Street

Wethersfield, Goff Road

Cedar Swamp on Route 80 in Madison had one mosquito test positive for EEE, as well as three mosquitoes from Mt. Misery in Voluntown.

None of the trapped mosquitoes tested positive for Jamestown Canyon this week.

No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported so far this year.

This week, the CAES tested over 18,000 mosquitoes across the state. They have tested over 188,000 mosquitoes this year to date.