Many schools are dismissing early Monday; how to stay cool during the heat advisory

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several school districts across Connecticut are announcing early dismissals due to the heat advisory in effect Monday. They want to make sure everyone keeps cool during the extreme heat.

The heat advisory affects Hartford and Tolland Counties, which will be in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. Storm Team 8 said temperatures are expected to reach as high as the 90s. It will be humid, with a chance of afternoon rain and possible storms.

To view a full list of early dismissals statewide, click here.

RELATED: State parks close early Sunday due to rising temperatures

The state Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is providing tips for students and all residents on how to stay safe and cool in the extreme heat.

Stay Cool:

Emergency officials want to make sure you keep your body cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible, do not rely on just a fan as your primary cooling source.

Avoid direct sunlight if you can. If you have to be outside, do your best to limit activity to the morning and evening. And, rest in the shade so that your body can get a chance to cool off. Try to wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Our furry friends need to keep cool too! Have water and shade available to them, especially if they cannot be brought indoors.

The United Way has a list of cooling centers that residents can go cool down. You can also call 211.

Stay Hydrated:

Be sure to drink more water than you usually do, and remind others to do so. Get a head start; don’t wait until you’re thirsty to take a sip.

Officials say it’s important to keep drinking water to replenish the fluids your body loses through sweat.

Be sure to avoid drinks with high amounts of sugar.

Stay Safe:

Make sure the people around you are keeping cool and are staying healthy.

Check on your neighbors, especially older people, young children, and those with respiratory illnesses. Make sure they can stay cool in their homes and are drinking water.