Several state park swimming areas reopened after water quality issues

(WTNH)– The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced that several swimming areas have been reopened Saturday.

The swimming areas at Waramaug State Park, Squantz Pond State Park, and Gay City are reopened after being closed on Friday due to retesting for an increase in bacteria.

Gardner Lake swim area remains closed and will be retested on August 17 with results on August 18. Masamoquest Brook State Park will be closed for the full 2021 season due to maintenance.

For more information head to https://portal.ct.gov/DEEP/State-Parks/Recreation-Information/State-Swimming-Area-Water-Quality-Report