Several parks, beaches close to new vehicles after reaching capacity this 4th of July

(WTNH) — Several Connecticut state parks and city beaches are already full to capacity and closed to new vehicles this Fourth of July.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reports that the following state parks have reached parking capacity and are closed to new vehicles:

Pattaconk Lake Recreation Area in Cockaponset State Forest in Chester

Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham

Gardner Lake State Park, and Gardner Lake boat launch in Salem

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Quaddick State Park in Thompson

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Indian Well State Park in Shelton

Black Rock State Park in Watertown

Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison

Lake Waramaug State Park in New Preston

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford

Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold

Green Falls Recreation Area in Pachaug State Forest

Kent Falls State Park in Kent

Additionally, Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield is also not accepting walk-ins.

As for city beaches, Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven is full to capacity and closed to new vehicles. News 8 was on scene where the entrance was closed off by police.

Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven is already full. Entrance blocked by police. pic.twitter.com/adeVoXvMGp — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) July 4, 2019

For the latest on Connecticut state park closing, follow @CTStateParks here.