Several parks, beaches close to new vehicles after reaching capacity this 4th of July

(WTNH) — Several Connecticut state parks and city beaches are already full to capacity and closed to new vehicles this Fourth of July.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reports that the following state parks have reached parking capacity and are closed to new vehicles:
- Pattaconk Lake Recreation Area in Cockaponset State Forest in Chester
- Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham
- Gardner Lake State Park, and Gardner Lake boat launch in Salem
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Quaddick State Park in Thompson
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
- Indian Well State Park in Shelton
- Black Rock State Park in Watertown
- Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
- Lake Waramaug State Park in New Preston
- Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford
- Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold
- Green Falls Recreation Area in Pachaug State Forest
- Kent Falls State Park in Kent
Additionally, Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield is also not accepting walk-ins.
As for city beaches, Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven is full to capacity and closed to new vehicles. News 8 was on scene where the entrance was closed off by police.
For the latest on Connecticut state park closing, follow @CTStateParks here.