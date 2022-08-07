The Connecticut River flowing through East Haddam near Gillette Castle State Park in New London County.

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents can enjoy the sun; just not at certain state parks.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the following parks are closed after their parking lots reached maximum capacity:

Squantz Pond State Park — New Fairfield

Millers Pond State Park — Haddam

Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) — Chester

Bigelow Hollow State Park — Union

Gillette Castle State Park remains open until sunset, but ticket sales for Castle tours are sold out — East Haddam

Gardner Lake State Park — Salem

See the full list of state parks here.

