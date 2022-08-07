Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents can enjoy the sun; just not at certain state parks.
According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the following parks are closed after their parking lots reached maximum capacity:
- Squantz Pond State Park — New Fairfield
- Millers Pond State Park — Haddam
- Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) — Chester
- Bigelow Hollow State Park — Union
- Gillette Castle State Park remains open until sunset, but ticket sales for Castle tours are sold out — East Haddam
- Gardner Lake State Park — Salem
See the full list of state parks here.
