Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents can enjoy the sun; just not at certain state parks.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the following parks are closed after their parking lots reached maximum capacity:

  • Squantz Pond State Park — New Fairfield
  • Millers Pond State Park — Haddam
  • Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) — Chester
  • Bigelow Hollow State Park — Union
  • Gillette Castle State Park remains open until sunset, but ticket sales for Castle tours are sold out — East Haddam
  • Gardner Lake State Park — Salem

See the full list of state parks here.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app