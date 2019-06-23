Several state parks filled to full capacity Sunday

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Several_state_parks_fill_to_capacity_on__0_20190527212823

Connecticut State Parks reports the following parks are at full capacity and are closed to new vehicles on Sunday, June 23.

  1. Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden as of 10:30 a.m.
  2. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown as of noon
  3. Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford as of 12:45 p.m.
  4. Miller’s Pond in Durham as of 12:50 p.m.
  5. Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme as of 12:55 p.m.
  6. Gardner Lake State Park and boat launch in Salem as of 2:00 p.m.
  7. Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area in Chester as of 3:50 p.m.

News 8 will update this story as more state parks fill to capacity.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss