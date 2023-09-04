MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several state parks reached full capacity and were closed by the late afternoon on Monday, as people celebrated Labor Day.

Bigelow Hollow, Squantz Pond, Gillette Castle, Mount Tom, Gardner Lake, Burr Pond, Silver Sands, Indian Well, Cockaponset Forest and Wadsworth Falls reached full capacity by 3:30 p.m.

At Wadsworth Falls State Park, families found different ways to stay cool in the shade.

Priscilla Lounds, an avid hiker from Middletown, spent the day walking through the park with a walking stick she picked up in Moodus.

“[Hiking] clears my head, it connects me with nature, we have a beautiful planet, we have to take care of it. When you go hiking, it reconnects you with that reason,” she said. “It’s a beautiful day, why not enjoy it?”

Wadsworth Falls State Park has 267 acres of forest green, waterfalls and a beach.

Well, it’s not technically a beach, but that didn’t stop kids from having a beach day.

A 5-year-old boy named Genesis was buried in the sand by his brothers. A couple feet away, two women were getting in a workout, despite the 90-degree heat.

“I tried to go to the gym, but I didn’t wake up early enough so I’m just getting a workout in before we relax,” said Karina Diaz of Hamden. “It’s the perfect time, you sweat more outside!”

High school junior Adithya Anand and his family drove from South Windsor to Middletown to spend quality time together at the park. Anand started school last week and said it was nice to take a break with his family, not have to think about homework.

Wadsworth Falls had no shortage of visitors Monday afternoon. Families, even Fido, cooled off in the basin.

Del Gallucci and his wife from Berlin reflected on how wet this summer has been. They’re grateful for one last week of heat.

“July 4th, we were in our garage, it was pouring rain, here it is Labor Day, it’s 90 degrees and you’re able to be outside and enjoy the activities,” he said.