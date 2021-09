(WTNH) – Several Walks to End Alzheimer’s are being held across Connecticut this fall, including two this weekend.

News 8’s Tina Detelj emceed the walk on Saturday at Ocean Beach Park in New London.

Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons emceed the walk at Ken Strong Stadium in West Haven on Sunday.

Around 80,000 people in Connecticut are all living with Alzheimer’s.

For more information, head to click here.