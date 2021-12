Conn. (WTNH) — The system moving through the Midwest last night, killing 70 people, will hit our area over the next several hours. While nowhere near as extreme, local officials urge you to prepare.

Tonight, winds along the coastline in Connecticut could reach 50 mph. So far, 70 people are dead from the tornadoes in Kentucky, where they hit a candle factory, along with an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. Here in our region, organizations are assessing the situation but have yet to send volunteers and supplies to the Midwest.