Connecticut

Severe weather made for rough early Monday morning commute

By:

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 06:15 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 08:45 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Severe weather is sweeping across Connecticut Monday morning. 

Heavy rain with isolated severe thunderstorms and frequent lightning are developing.  

There is also strong wind that could rock your car and cause damage on the roads. 

An earlier Tornado Watch has been canceled. 

Drivers are urged to delay their commute until the storms passes if possible. Otherwise, they are advised to take it slow and leave room between vehicles. 

News 8's Kent Pierce was in the Mobile Weather Lab with a look at the storm conditions in the video above. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center