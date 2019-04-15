Severe weather made for rough early Monday morning commute
(WTNH) - Severe weather is sweeping across Connecticut Monday morning.
Heavy rain with isolated severe thunderstorms and frequent lightning are developing.
There is also strong wind that could rock your car and cause damage on the roads.
GOOD MORNING! It's a team-coverage kind of weather morning. We've been following a TORNADO watch, heavy downpours and LOTS of thunder & lightning. Let @Ash_Baylor and @gilsimmons get you the latest track before you leave the house on @WTNH #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/SBxhDtEXQg— Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) April 15, 2019
An earlier Tornado Watch has been canceled.
TORNADO WATCH for CT has been cancelled! Still watching the severe risk!— Gil Simmons (@gilsimmons) April 15, 2019
Drivers are urged to delay their commute until the storms passes if possible. Otherwise, they are advised to take it slow and leave room between vehicles.
These storms are RACING across the state! The heavy rain and frequent lightning is moving into the eastern half of the state - again, if you can delay your morning commute until the storms pass, that would be best. @WTNH #WTNHWeather pic.twitter.com/OkpnaUvhsd— Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) April 15, 2019
News 8's Kent Pierce was in the Mobile Weather Lab with a look at the storm conditions in the video above.
If you weren’t awake in New Haven before, you are now! Lots of thunder and lightning just rolled through.— Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) April 15, 2019
