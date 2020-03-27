Shelton company produces face shields to protect against coronavirus

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Modern Plastics has a brand new product. A face shield made of a material called PETG.

“Withstands very harsh environments, very durable material,” explains company president Bing Carbone.

The plastic is also FDA approved.

“The foam is made for skin contact,” said Carbone. “The elastic has no exposed latex or rubber.”

The shield is simple by its design but effective for its purpose.

“So this is an added layer of protection an added barrier in addition to the N95 masks that are being worn as well,” said Carbone.

Carbone is the third generation President of Modern Plastics in Shelton.

The manufacturing plant had to be retrofitted to start this new product line.

“Our normal business is that we’re a sheet, rod, tube, and film distributor of plastic materials,” said Carbone.

Most of those are medical grade materials to be put in the human body. This company is now using its know how and equipment to join the fight against the coronavirus.

“It’s about the healthcare professionals,” said Carbone. “It’s about the first responders. The doctors and nurses and, of course, the public that we’re protecting and we feel really good about that.”

During News 8’s visit to the company, Carbone brought out a face shield to show us the final product but we were not allowed to go into the plant because he didn’t want to give away any trade secrets on how the shields are made.

Employees are now working around the clock to try to fill the new orders coming in each day.

“We’re scaling up to several million a week,” said Carbone.

They’re also making the plastic barriers meant to keep store clerks safe and plastic boxes used to protect healthcare workers during certain medical procedures.

“We’re taking care of the state of Connecticut here for sure,” said Carbone. “Connecticut first but we have business all over the country.”

He expects the face shields will become the new normal even after the pandemic passes.