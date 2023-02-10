SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Visitors are flocking to Southbury to see incredible birds at the Shepaug Bald Eagle Observation Area in Connecticut.

“I’m really into wildlife and birds and eagles are really cool,” Mary Pat Cieri of Redding said.

At the Shepaug Bald Eagle Reservation, wintering bald eagles come from the north to find open water to fish and find food, according to Site Manager Lucy Walker.

Water flows around FirstLight hydroelectric plant and the dam never freezes, making it the perfect place for birds to fish.

In addition to wintering eagles, there are also now resident eagles, proof, of the species’ success story in the state.

“In Connecticut, our first recorded nest was 1992, so, before that, we had no bald eagles. From the 1950s to the 1990s, we had no bald eagles residing in Connecticut,” Walker said.

There were 82 nesting pairs reported last year in Connecticut that fledged 101 chicks, according to Walker.

A recent video showed an astounding 32 eagles enjoying this area.

“It was a foggy day,” Walker said. “They were in the water fishing, bathing in the water, it was amazing. That was an all-time record for this place.”

For the best experience, wear warm clothes and bring binoculars to view these spectacular birds.

“They hold a special place in all our hearts, right? They’re the symbol of our country, they’re beautiful to see,” Walker said.

The Shepaug Viewing Area is open until mid-March on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors should make a reservation.

Click here for information.