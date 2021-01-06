Shipping delays keep holiday packages from being delivered across the country

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– In Waterford, their post office, as well as post offices all across the country are very busy right now. In fact we’re told by a spokesperson for the postal service that since March they have been operating at holiday volumes.

Mark Pocius of Westport is frustrated to say the least.

“I sent them out December 21st, three priority mail envelopes,” said Pocius.

Those envelopes contained checks which needed to be deposited before the end of the year.

“According to the tracking, got to New York and then sat there for two weeks and then it got transferred to the New York metro area,” said Pocius.

Those types of delays have also been seen at the Springfield processing facility which handles Connecticut mail. The postal service says it is not immune to this pandemic and has faced staffing challenges because of it.

“So we’ve added some staff to our Springfield facility you know in the hundreds,” said United States Postal Service spokesperson Amy Gibbs.

She says they have seen holiday volume packages since March so once the actual holidays came the amount of mail was historic.

“The chances of it being lost are very slim,” says Gibbs. “So my message to the customer is just be patient, sit tight, you know we understand your frustration we really do and we are also frustrated because we don’t like to operate this way either. We’d rather everything be early.”

Gibbs says to enhanced tracking helps customers keep tabs on their packages and they can sign up for informed delivery which will literally give them a picture of what’s on the way.

“As our mail moves through the machines the machines take a photograph of it and then it will come to you in your email inbox,” said Gibbs.

If you’re wondering if the package you sent does have tracking the post office says chances are it does. Especially if you sent it Priority Mail. The tracking number is at the top of the receipt.

“I do have a lot of friends who are postal carriers,” said Pocius. “I like to support the post office as much as I can but this time I’m a little frustrated.”

Along with the regular mail and holiday packages there are now also gift returns in the mix.