Shoppers, Big Y stocking up on food and supplies ahead of snowstorm

(WTNH) — People in Connecticut are stocking up on food and supplies ahead of the impending snowstorm, including markets.

Officials at the Big Y in North Haven tell News 8 that business has been steady since Wednesday night’s storm was announced. Shoppers News 8 spoke to say they are stocking up to do some holiday cooking.

“It’s been steady since the first moment that we had snow announced.. a couple of days ago. It has ramped up continuously as the projections have upped,” Patrick Keane, Store Director, Big Y. “It is some prep for, you know they’re going to be stuck at home, so it’s holiday baking season. So, if they’re going to be stuck at home, get the baking done before — save some time for the weekend.”

“Just stocking up, probably won’t get back out for a few more days. Also want to do some baking for Christmas, so I’m stocking on that as well,” Connie Lauriat, North Haven.

Big Y tells us they have not had any shortages with the incoming weather.