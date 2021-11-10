Shopping for health insurance plans? A CT healthcare advocate tells us the right questions to ask

Conn. (WTNH) — With open enrollment at Access Health CT and many workplaces across the state, you may be shopping insurance plans right now.

So, we took your concerns to the experts like Connecticut Healthcare Advocate Ted Doolittle. He says there are three questions you need to answer before signing up:

Are my doctors in network? Will this cover my prescription costs? How much are the deductibles and premiums?

“You’ve got to really do your homework and be on the lookout for what I call ‘junk insurance plans’, where, yeah, they’re cheap, but you may get what you pay for,” explained Doolittle.

The Office of the State Healthcare Advocate has a team of nurses, attorneys, and paralegals who can help you with free advice. They will help you shop or even help you if you have a denial.

If you’ve never signed up for insurance before, Doolittle recommends healthinsurance.org.