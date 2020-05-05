ShopRite launches online thank you program for frontline workers

(WTNH) — ShopRite stores have launched an online program to thank frontline workers during the pandemic.

That help includes supermarket associates, healthcare workers, first responders and everybody who is serving their community in this time of crisis.

Here’s how it works: For each message of thanks, you put on ShopRite’s new website EssentialThanks.com., ShopRite will donate $1 to regional food banks for COVID-19 relief efforts.

You can also thank frontliners on Twitter and use the hashtag #EssentialThanks. The program runs through June 30.