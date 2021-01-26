Shoreline police stations to collect diapers for those in need

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– We’ve talked a lot about food insecurity throughout the pandemic but diaper needs is also a growing concern for a lot of families. So, with that, police stations along the shoreline are coming together to collect diapers for the families who need them the most.

It’s the fourth year local departments have partnered with nonprofit Bare Necessities. Last year this diaper drive brought in nearly 30,000 diapers, but this year they’ve seen the demand grow.

“We’ve seen our numbers rise by 160% during Covid and they’re still rising. Normally this time of year our numbers go down, and they’re not,” said Tina Bascom, one of the founders of Bare Necessities.

It affects the health of the parent and baby, and your financial situation, too. No diapers means you can’t send your child to daycare, meaning you can’t go to your job. They’re trying to help families, and trying to get the word out.

“Awareness is key. It’s totally the only way we’re going to get out from under this,” said Bascom.

So here’s where you can bring donations:

Branford

Clinton

East Haven

Guilford

Madison

North Branford

Connecticut State Police – Troop F

You can drop off diapers and wipes at any of those police stations anytime of the day. That all kicks off Feb. 1 and runs through Feb. 15.