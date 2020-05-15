Shoreline state park beaches will be open Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Lamont says

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. on Friday announced he is consulting with health officials and might shut down Spring Break activities on South Padre Island, which is a popular destination for college students, but has had a drop in beachgoers due to fears of the coronavirus. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has announced that state parks with beaches along the shoreline will be open Memorial Day weekend.

Lamont said beaches would be permitted to open Friday, May 22, with strict guidelines.

The governor never closed beaches and said that would not change for the holiday weekend.

“Our beaches are some of our most beautiful and treasured assets,” Governor Lamont said. “We want to make sure they are enjoyed up and down the east coast in the safest possible way, especially as the summer season begins. Working together as states to make sure they can be enjoyed responsibly makes sense.”

Guidelines include:

No public gatherings or groups of over five.

Face coverings worn when in proximity to others.

Set parking capacity limits at each beach based on observations of levels needed to maintain social distancing.

Daily closures when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Use of social media and other communications to inform the public when capacity is restricted so they can plan to go elsewhere.

Spacing of 15 feet or more between beach blankets.

Updates on closures will be posted on the Connecticut State Parks’ Twitter account, @CTStateParks.

Last week, DEEP announced that all campgrounds and campsites will be closed Memorial Day weekend. They will be closed through June 12.