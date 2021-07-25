‘Shot to Win’: Chance to win concert tickets at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater COVID vaccine clinic in Bridgeport Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Participants who get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Monday can choose to enter a random drawing to win two pairs of concert tickets.

You can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic Monday from 1-5 p.m.

The winning tickets are to the Lil Durk and Coi LeRay show on Aug. 7 at the amphitheater.

Donut Crazy will be serving up specialty donuts to all who want to take part in the event.

Two winners will be announced live at 5 p.m. on News 12 Connecticut and St. Vincent’s Facebook page.