NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What is a rite of passage for adults can also be helpful for children, but be careful how to approach it, according to one clinical psychologist.

Dr. Ryan Loss, who practices at Connecticut Behavioral Health in Cheshire, said it’s valuable to talk about New Year’s resolutions with children. However, with younger kids, he suggests referring to it as a goal.

While goals can still create feelings of pressure and anxiety, he said to word it in a way children can understand.

“And I think that’s a part of, when they talk about the goal they want to set,” Loss said. “You reflect back on them. So, how are you going to go about doing that? And giving them an idea of what is their plan, and is their plan reasonable? We don’t want to burst their bubble. But, we also want to make sure they’re grasping the reality of what goal they’re setting for themselves in the upcoming year.”

If a child sets a goal and doesn’t reach it, Loss suggests considering what obstacles may have been in the way, and then reassess.

Resolutions have more pros than cons, he said, noting that setting goals is important to do through all ages of life.