HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Could taxing mileage by the state’s solution to an increase in electric vehicles?

That question is the topic of a new study that askes drivers to sign up to record their mileage.

“As we begin to get vehicles that don’t use gasoline or diesel, we need to look at something for those users who are using less fuel, or no fuel at all, to help contribute to the roads that they travel on,” said Garrett Eucalitto, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportion.

Tune in on air at 6 p.m. for more.