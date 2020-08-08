Should you file a claim with your homeowner’s insurance for Isaias damage?

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Tropical Storm Isaias hammered Connecticut on Tuesday. The damage is done, and hundreds of thousands of Eversource and United Illuminating customers are still without power.

A tropical storm on top of a global pandemic can be very overwhelming, especially for those who lost power or sustained damage to their property. Many of those people will file a claim with their insurance company. But should they?

“Don’t just call in a claim, but find out how much damage is actually to your property,” said Chris Paradiso, who owns Paradiso Insurance in Stafford Springs.

Before you make a claim, Paradiso said you must understand what your deductible is, how it will affect future claims and find out how much damage there is.

“Because some people have $2,500 worth of damage and they have a deductible at $2,500. They’re opening up a claim and then it’s not paying anything,” he explained.

The downside according to Paradisot, is what filing that claim will do to your premium over the next three years. He said you will pay an increase for three years because that’ll be held against you.

“I also understand as an insurance agent, people don’t want to hear, ‘Hey, I bought the insurance, I want coverage…One client called me and said, ‘Hey, do I put a claim in?’ They had a huge branch right through the roof. You’re talking probably about $15,000 in damage. Yes, we have to put a claim in.”

Paradiso said homeowners insurance is really made for big claims, not small ones. He feels most people should have a $2,500 deductible and that you should wait and put in a claim for $4,500 and up.