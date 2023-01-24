HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut could have a new top dog.

If passed, proposed bill No. 729 would declare the Siberian Husky as Connecticut’s state dog. The bill, written by Sen. Eric Berthel (R-District 32), isn’t his first push for the move. He proposed similar legislation in 2021.

The bill remains in the Senate Committee on Government Administration and Elections.

The University of Connecticut mascot would be the first of its kind to become a state dog. Washington proposed making the Siberian Husky its state dog in 2004, but legislation did not pass.

If approved, the Siberian Husky would join other state symbols such as the American robin as the state bird, the mountain laurel as the state flower and the sperm whale as the state animal.