Signs of normalcy return to restaurants in CT as COVID business restrictions lift

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s beautiful out and people want to eat, drink and be around friends. For the first time in over a year, Friday night is looking like the old norm.

The is is the first Friday night since all COVID restrictions were lifted at restaurants and bars around the state and people are taking full advantage.

Tonight, we stopped by a few bars in New Haven. There were not a lot inside yet, but plenty sitting outside enjoying the beautiful weather. Some were proud to show us their vaccination cards too.

It really was smiles all around. Keep in mind though restaurants have the ability to make their own calls when it comes to dining. So if they want you to keep plexiglass up at some tables and not others, they can. It’s all based on their comfort levels

“I think their restrictions being lifted is making everybody let their hair down more loose which is nice to see on both sides of the bar at least enjoying themselves more donut so tight and everything which is good,” Catherine McAuliffe, Christopher Martins Restaurant.

We spoke to a manager at one of the restaurants and she said about half of people came in with a mask while the other half walked in and out without one. She said that still showed people really need to commit to getting their vaccines.