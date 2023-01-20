STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sikorsky Aircraft is celebrating the delivery of its 5,000th Blackhawk helicopter on Friday. This milestone falls on the year of Sikorsky’s 100th anniversary.

Governor Ned Lamont and other officials are expected to be in Stratford for the ceremony.

Sikorsky has been making the Blackhawk and its variants for almost 50 years. And on Friday, the manufacturer will deliver its 5,000th model.

Nearly everyone knows the iconic helicopter, as it is a workhorse in the U.S. military. But there are variants made for different branches, as well as for border patrol and firefighting, so this helicopter is the 5,000th “Hawk” variant. It will be on display in the hangar as Lamont and other officials (such as senior military officers) celebrate at the Stratford plant.

This accomplishment is not without its drawbacks, however. The military is planning to phase out the Blackhawk.

Last month, the U.S. Army picked a different company to develop the Blackhawk’s replacement. That $1.3 billion contract went to a Texas-based company called Bell.

There are still years left on the existing Blackhawk contract, so the company stated that there is no immediate impact on jobs in Connecticut. But, tens of millions of dollars in state tax credits were contingent on Sikorsky getting the contract.

So, that was a blow to the company.

Sikorsky filed a formal protest challenging the Army’s decision at the end of last month.