Sikorsky receives contract to build Presidential helicopters

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut-based aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky is said to build six Presidential helicopters under a contract from the U.S. Navy.

Sikorsky will begin deliveries of six VH-92A aircrafts for 2021, with the remaining production for a 2022 and 2023 delivery. The contract is said to also provide spares and training support.

The contract award follows from a Milestone C decision back in May from the U.S. Navy moving the development program into production.

Officials say the VH-92A aircraft have gone through multiple tests, including 520 flight test hours to prove the model's quality and readiness.

“This production decision validates the modifications to Sikorsky’s most successful commercial helicopter making it capable to transport the President of the United States at anytime, anywhere around the world,” said Dave Banquer, Sikorsky VH-92A program director. “Sikorsky has been building and providing helicopter transportation for every U.S. President and Commander in Chief since Dwight D. Eisenhower. We are excited to build the next generation of transport with the VH-92A helicopter.”

